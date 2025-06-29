BIZTECH
1 min read
China rolls over $3.4B of commercial loans to Pakistan
The loans are critical to shoring up Pakistan’s low reserves, which the IMF required to exceed $14 billion by June 30.
China rolls over $3.4B of commercial loans to Pakistan
Pakistani authorities say that the country's economy has stabilised through ongoing reforms under a $7 billion IMF bailout. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 29, 2025

China has rolled over $3.4 billion in loans to Islamabad, which together with other recent commercial and multilateral lending will boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves to $14 billion, a finance ministry source said.

Beijing rolled over $2.1 billion, which has been in Pakistan's central bank's reserves for the last three years, and refinanced another $1.3 billion commercial loan, which Islamabad had paid back two months ago, the source said on Sunday

Another $1 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks and $500 million from multilateral financing have also been received, he said.

"This brings our reserves in line with the IMF target," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The loans, especially the Chinese ones, are critical to shoring up Pakistan's low foreign reserves, which the IMF required to be over $14 billion at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Pakistani authorities say that the country's economy has stabilised through ongoing reforms under a $7 billion IMF bailout.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders