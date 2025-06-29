China has rolled over $3.4 billion in loans to Islamabad, which together with other recent commercial and multilateral lending will boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves to $14 billion, a finance ministry source said.

Beijing rolled over $2.1 billion, which has been in Pakistan's central bank's reserves for the last three years, and refinanced another $1.3 billion commercial loan, which Islamabad had paid back two months ago, the source said on Sunday

Another $1 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks and $500 million from multilateral financing have also been received, he said.

"This brings our reserves in line with the IMF target," he said.