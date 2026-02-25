Niger's security forces "neutralised" 17 suspected terrorists and netted 33 criminals and their accomplices in anti-terrorist and anti-crime operations that also resulted in the seizure of a large cache of weapons and ammunition, the Integrated Operations Coordination Centre said on Wednesday.

Between February 16 and 22, Defence and Security Forces (FDS) conducted military operations across the country under the names Niya, Damissa, and Garkouwa, during which 17 suspected terrorists were neutralised, and 33 criminals and their accomplices were arrested, according to a CICO statement.

During the operation, security forces seized 1,098 sticks of dynamite, 48 kilograms of cannabis, approximately 23,250 litres of smuggled fuel, and hundreds of thousands of harmful tablets, the statement said.

“These results weaken the logistical and financial networks of criminal groups,” it said, adding that security forces remain determined to sustain pressure nationwide.

Three improvised explosive device (IED) incidents were reported. The security institution detailed the week's military operations in the statement, adding that specialised teams defused two devices, while a third detonated without causing casualties, resulting only in minor material damage to a military vehicle.

On the right bank of the Niger River, under Operation Niya, security forces were deployed late on February 16 following an alert about armed terrorist elements entering the village of Sirem-Tondikoire. Sweep operations led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, four loaded magazines, a TYT portable radio, and other items abandoned by fleeing suspects. Livestock previously stolen by the assailants was recovered and returned to its owners.

On February 22, a patrol operating in the Ouro Gueladjo area detected and neutralised a suspected lookout, confirming what authorities described as a hostile observation post in the zone.

Under Operation Damissa, security forces conducted multiple security actions. On February 17, a cordon-and-search operation at the Boumba market, which extended to the riverbanks, resulted in the seizure of a large pirogue transporting 19 smaller boats, along with four hunting rifles, pellets, homemade cartridges, and other materials.