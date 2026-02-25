Niger's security forces "neutralised" 17 suspected terrorists and netted 33 criminals and their accomplices in anti-terrorist and anti-crime operations that also resulted in the seizure of a large cache of weapons and ammunition, the Integrated Operations Coordination Centre said on Wednesday.
Between February 16 and 22, Defence and Security Forces (FDS) conducted military operations across the country under the names Niya, Damissa, and Garkouwa, during which 17 suspected terrorists were neutralised, and 33 criminals and their accomplices were arrested, according to a CICO statement.
During the operation, security forces seized 1,098 sticks of dynamite, 48 kilograms of cannabis, approximately 23,250 litres of smuggled fuel, and hundreds of thousands of harmful tablets, the statement said.
“These results weaken the logistical and financial networks of criminal groups,” it said, adding that security forces remain determined to sustain pressure nationwide.
Three improvised explosive device (IED) incidents were reported. The security institution detailed the week's military operations in the statement, adding that specialised teams defused two devices, while a third detonated without causing casualties, resulting only in minor material damage to a military vehicle.
On the right bank of the Niger River, under Operation Niya, security forces were deployed late on February 16 following an alert about armed terrorist elements entering the village of Sirem-Tondikoire. Sweep operations led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, four loaded magazines, a TYT portable radio, and other items abandoned by fleeing suspects. Livestock previously stolen by the assailants was recovered and returned to its owners.
On February 22, a patrol operating in the Ouro Gueladjo area detected and neutralised a suspected lookout, confirming what authorities described as a hostile observation post in the zone.
Under Operation Damissa, security forces conducted multiple security actions. On February 17, a cordon-and-search operation at the Boumba market, which extended to the riverbanks, resulted in the seizure of a large pirogue transporting 19 smaller boats, along with four hunting rifles, pellets, homemade cartridges, and other materials.
The following evening, the Tombo Mouza border post conducted an operation to apprehend armed motorcycle riders. A precise shot destroyed one motorcycle, and an AK-47-type weapon and ammunition were burned during the incident, the statement said, claiming that the attackers reportedly fled to Nigeria.
During a night patrol in Horou Boule, about 7 kilometres north of Yelou, forces responded to intelligence of a hostile presence by locating and neutralising an armed individual and recovering his weapon.
Under Operation Garkouwa, a vehicle travelling from Amzeguer to Dirkou was intercepted on February 18 after warning shots were fired. The vehicle was carrying nearly 4,000 litres of smuggled fuel stored in jerrycans. Authorities arrested three people and seized fuel, various items, and money.
“The Defence and Security Forces reaffirm their determination to continue operations and call on the population to actively collaborate to strengthen security and preserve peace in our country,” CICO said.
Niger has witnessed persistent insecurity in several regions as a result of armed groups, criminal networks, and cross-border trafficking. Security forces regularly conduct operations to dismantle militant cells, disrupt logistical supply chains, and reduce smuggling, particularly in border and riverine areas.
In recent years, authorities have increased coordinated operations across multiple theatres, with a focus on armed incursions, illicit fuel trafficking, and the spread of weapons and explosive devices.
The last military operations highlight ongoing efforts to maintain pressure on suspected militant and criminal networks across the country.