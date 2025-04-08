A volunteer paramedic with the Palestinian Red Crescent will never forget the Israeli military's atrocity when they targeted him and his colleagues in Rafah, southern Gaza, on March 23.

In the massacre, Israeli forces killed 15 emergency and civil defence workers, who were protected by international law, marking another grim chapter in Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

Monther Abed, the sole survivor, recalled the attack in an interview with Anadolu as his team responded to distress calls from civilians trapped by Israeli forces in the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah.

The team, comprising 10 paramedics, five civil defence members, and a UN staffer, rushed to the location, hoping to save lives.

Heavy gunfire

“We received a signal about injuries in the Hashashin area in Tel al-Sultan, and we immediately moved to assist,” Abed, in his 30s, told Anadolu.



“Our ambulances, marked with the Palestinian Red Crescent’s insignia, had their lights on, both inside and out.”

Upon arrival, they were met with heavy and direct gunfire. Abed described diving into the back of the ambulance for cover, hearing nothing from his colleagues except their final breaths.

Shortly after, an Israeli special forces unit arrived, opened the vehicle's door, and spoke in Hebrew. They forced Abed to the ground to shield him from seeing the fate of his colleagues.

Severe torture

After the gunfire hit the ambulances, Israeli soldiers pulled Abed from the wreckage, blindfolded him, and detained him for 15 hours of intense interrogation.

“They beat me with the butts of rifles, tortured me, and repeatedly asked for my name, address, and details about my whereabouts on Oct. 7, 2023,” Abed recounted. “The more I answered, the harder they beat me. I wished for death from the pain.”

Abed revealed that Israeli forces used bulldozers to dig several pits at the site, burying the ambulances and civil defence vehicles with their crews inside after opening fire on them.

On March 27 and 30, Gaza authorities announced they had recovered the bodies of the 15 emergency workers, buried about 200 metres from their vehicles.

Preliminary indications showed the victims were shot, and some were found with their hands bound. This led to growing international condemnation of Israel.