Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth pledged support to the Philippines against “communist China” during his meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country, considering the threats from the communist Chinese and that friends need to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to deter conflict to ensure that there's free navigation," Hegseth said during his meeting with Marcos in Manila on Friday, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency.

Hegseth also said that the US was eager to enhance the defence cooperation with the Philippines, adding that US President Donald Trump was “very committed” to deepening Washington’s alliance, friendship, and partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

“And he and I both want to express the ironclad commitment we have to the Mutual Defence Treaty (MDT) and the partnership, economically and militarily."

Washington and Manila have longstanding ties, solidified by a mutual defence treaty, and the Philippines has granted the US military access to its bases.

Hegseth is on a two-day visit to the Philippines.

“The fact that you have come to the Philippines as your first stop is a very strong indication and sends a very strong message of the commitment of both our countries to continue to work together to maintain the peace in the Indo-Pacific Region within the South China Sea,” Marcos told Hegseth, adding Manila has “always understood the principle that the greatest force for peace in this part of the world would be the US.”

Hegseth also held bilateral talks with his Filipino counterpart, Gibo Teodoro.