Russia repelled more than 150 Ukrainian drones overnight, Moscow's defence ministry told state media on Tuesday, as Kiev steps up its counter-attacks ahead of talks in Geneva.

"Overnight, air defence forces destroyed 151 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Black and Azov seas," the ministry reported.

In Russian-annexed Crimea, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said two dozen drones were shot down during "one of the longest attacks in recent times".