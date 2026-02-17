WORLD
Russia reports repelling 150 Ukrainian drones overnight ahead of Geneva negotiations
Russian officials say one child was wounded in Crimea after what they call one of the longest drone attacks in recent times, ahead of a new round of diplomatic talks to end to war.
Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer towards Russian troops at a position on the front line, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on February 16 2026. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Russia repelled more than 150 Ukrainian drones overnight, Moscow's defence ministry told state media on Tuesday, as Kiev steps up its counter-attacks ahead of talks in Geneva.

"Overnight, air defence forces destroyed 151 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Black and Azov seas," the ministry reported.

In Russian-annexed Crimea, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said two dozen drones were shot down during "one of the longest attacks in recent times".

"Unfortunately, there were injuries. According to preliminary information, one child was wounded," he posted on Telegram.

On Tuesday, the two sides are set to begin another round of diplomatic negotiations backed by the United States, after two previous rounds of talks mediated by the White House yielded no breakthroughs.

While Russia occupies around one-fifth of Ukraine, Kiev has recently made battlefield advances, recapturing 201 square kilometres between Wednesday and Sunday last week, an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War shows.

SOURCE:AFP
