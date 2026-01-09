WORLD
2 min read
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
The US said a temporary Aleppo ceasefire offers a critical pause after fighting that killed civilians, while efforts continue to prevent renewed violence.
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
Syrian security forces stand in the Ashrafiyeh neighbourhood, which they have taken control of, following battles with YPG terror group, in Aleppo. / Reuters
January 9, 2026

The US has “warmly welcomed” a temporary ceasefire reached early on Friday in Aleppo following the withdrawal of the YPG terror group.

Tom Barrack, the American envoy for Syria, said on the social media platform X that the US “warmly welcomes the temporary ceasefire achieved last night” in Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods, describing it as a critical pause made possible through cooperation among rival parties.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

Barrack said the ceasefire was the result of “restraint and goodwill” and voiced hope that continued coordination would lead to a more durable calm.

He described the truce as an initial step toward broader stability, saying it aims to guide Syria’s diverse communities “onto a single shared highway toward security, inclusion, and lasting peace,” while acknowledging that challenges remain.

Barrack said the US is working intensively to extend the ceasefire beyond its 9 am (0500 GMT) deadline and maintain what he described as “spirit of understanding.”

RelatedTRT World - Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
RECOMMENDED

Intense fighting

The Syrian army had shelled YPG positions in Aleppo in retaliation for attacks that killed at least nine civilians and injured dozens.

On March 10 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the group’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said in the months since, the YPG terror group has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime on December 8 2024, after 24 years in power.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks