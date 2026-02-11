A delegation from Palestinian group Hamas held talks with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in the Qatari capital Doha to discuss the situation in Gaza and the region.

A statement by the group said the meeting addressed the ongoing Israeli assault in Gaza and recent political developments in the region.

It stressed the group’s commitment to implementing the terms of the October 10 ceasefire agreement and preventing a return to war.

According to the statement, Hamas delegation said the group is "working by all means" to stop the Israeli assaults, lift the siege and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Discussions also addressed the Israeli escalation in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, following recent measures aimed at annexing lands in the occupied territory.

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved measures aimed at expanding illegal settlement building and increasing Tel Aviv’s control of the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli media, the decisions include repealing a law that barred the sale of land in the West Bank to illegal Israeli settlers, unsealing land ownership records, and shifting authority for building permits in a settlement bloc near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel’s civil administration.

