A Turkish drilling vessel has arrived in Somalia for a “historic mission,” marking the start of Ankara’s first overseas deep-sea drilling operation, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister announced on Thursday.

“The Cagri Bey (ship) has arrived in Somalia for its historic mission,” Alparslan Bayraktar said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, adding that the operation would open up “a brand-new chapter in the energy history of both Türkiye and Somalia.”

He said Türkiye is beginning its first overseas deep-sea drilling campaign, adding: “We ask for God’s grace for our first overseas deep-sea drilling operation that goes beyond our borders.”

Earlier this month, the minister said the vessel was scheduled to arrive on Friday, signalling the start of Türkiye’s first offshore drilling activity in the waters of the Horn of Africa nation.

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Türkiye has launched its first deep-sea exploration drilling mission abroad after seismic studies conducted by the Oruc Reis vessel off Somalia identified a potential drilling location.