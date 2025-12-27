A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off eastern Taiwan at 11.05 pm (1505GMT) on Saturday, sending strong tremors throughout the island.
Data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) showed the quake occurred at a depth of approximately 67-72.8 kilometres (41-45 miles), producing significant shaking across northern and eastern regions.
The Central Weather Administration reported varied intensities, with stronger shaking nearer the epicenter off the coast of Yilan county.
Chen Ta-yi, a senior official at the Central Weather Administration’s Earthquake Monitoring Center, said the agency measured the quake to be of 7.0 magnitude and was among the strongest to strike Taiwan in recent decades.
He said authorities could not rule out aftershocks of magnitude 5.5 or higher within the next week, with northern Taiwan the most likely area to be affected.
Early reports showed no major casualties, but residents were urged to follow safety protocols as aftershocks continued.
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it evacuated a small number of facilities after the quake reached its evacuation threshold criteria, as a precautionary safety measure.
Nuclear plants operating normally
Meanwhile, parts of the ceiling at Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport collapsed, according to the Central News Agency, with netizens across Taiwan also reporting minor damages to their residences on social media.
PTS News confirmed power outages in Yilan’s Nan’ao Township, while authorities were assessing infrastructure and aftershock risks.
The Nuclear Safety Commission said it conducted inspections following the quake and confirmed that Nuclear Power Plants No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 were operating normally, with no abnormalities detected.
Rail services were also disrupted, with the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit and light rail temporarily suspended. All Taipei Metro trains were instructed to operate at reduced speeds while safety checks took place.
Taipei police received two reports of people trapped due to the earthquake, with the fire department dispatching personnel to assist the affected residents.
Taiwan is located in the "Pacific Ring of Fire" earthquake and volcanic belt. More than 2,300 people lost their lives in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that took place in 1999.