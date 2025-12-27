A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off eastern Taiwan at 11.05 pm (1505GMT) on Saturday, sending strong tremors throughout the island.

Data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) showed the quake occurred at a depth of approximately 67-72.8 kilometres (41-45 miles), producing significant shaking across northern and eastern regions.

The Central Weather Administration reported varied intensities, with stronger shaking nearer the epicenter off the coast of Yilan county.

Chen Ta-yi, a senior official at the Central Weather Administration’s Earthquake Monitoring Center, said the agency measured the quake to be of 7.0 magnitude and was among the strongest to strike Taiwan in recent decades.

He said authorities could not rule out aftershocks of magnitude 5.5 or higher within the next week, with northern Taiwan the most likely area to be affected.

Early reports showed no major casualties, but residents were urged to follow safety protocols as aftershocks continued.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it evacuated a small number of facilities after the quake reached its evacuation threshold criteria, as a precautionary safety measure.

Nuclear plants operating normally