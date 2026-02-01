WORLD
1 min read
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Syrian interior ministry says those responsible for repeated strikes near Mezzeh and its military airport are now in custody.
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
(FILE) The arrests come as Syria’s new authorities step up efforts to restore security after years of war. / AA
February 1, 2026

Syrian security forces have arrested those responsible for repeated rocket attacks targeting the Mezzeh area of the capital Damascus, including its military airport, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said.

“The criminals who carried out several attacks on Mezzeh and its military airport in desperate attempts to undermine security and stability are now in the custody of Syrian security forces,” Khattab posted to X on Saturday.

The Mezzeh neighbourhood and its military airport on the western edge of Damascus have been hit by multiple rocket attacks in recent months, the latest of which occurred on January 3, causing material damage.

RECOMMENDED

At the time, no group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came amid heightened security tensions linked to remnants of the former Bashar al Assad regime, particularly in central and western parts of the country.

The arrests come as Syria’s new authorities step up efforts to restore security as part of broader plans to recover from years of war, advance reconstruction and stabilise the country following the ouster of the Assad regime in late 2024.

RelatedTRT World - One Syria, reclaimed: How Syrians read the victory against YPG
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home