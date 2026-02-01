Syrian security forces have arrested those responsible for repeated rocket attacks targeting the Mezzeh area of the capital Damascus, including its military airport, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said.

“The criminals who carried out several attacks on Mezzeh and its military airport in desperate attempts to undermine security and stability are now in the custody of Syrian security forces,” Khattab posted to X on Saturday.

The Mezzeh neighbourhood and its military airport on the western edge of Damascus have been hit by multiple rocket attacks in recent months, the latest of which occurred on January 3, causing material damage.