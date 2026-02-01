Syrian security forces have arrested those responsible for repeated rocket attacks targeting the Mezzeh area of the capital Damascus, including its military airport, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said.
“The criminals who carried out several attacks on Mezzeh and its military airport in desperate attempts to undermine security and stability are now in the custody of Syrian security forces,” Khattab posted to X on Saturday.
The Mezzeh neighbourhood and its military airport on the western edge of Damascus have been hit by multiple rocket attacks in recent months, the latest of which occurred on January 3, causing material damage.
At the time, no group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came amid heightened security tensions linked to remnants of the former Bashar al Assad regime, particularly in central and western parts of the country.
The arrests come as Syria’s new authorities step up efforts to restore security as part of broader plans to recover from years of war, advance reconstruction and stabilise the country following the ouster of the Assad regime in late 2024.