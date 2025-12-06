The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Friday reported that more than 57,000 households in Gaza are now headed by women, many of whom face extreme vulnerability amid overcrowded shelters, hunger and disease.

"Most families still live in overcrowded shelters where hunger and disease threaten daily," UNFPA Representative in Palestine Nestor Owomuhangi told a virtual news conference, describing his visits to hospitals, safe spaces for women and girls, youth hubs and displacement camps across Gaza.

Stressing that "more than 57,000 households in Gaza are now headed by women," he added: "Many of them are deeply vulnerable, with no income to support their children."

He highlighted the impact of weather conditions, saying that "winter rains and flooding are adding a new layer to suffering."

With families queuing for hours for food and water, he said: "People no longer ask for homes, education or proper food. They ask for a tent, a small heater or a light. Their expectations have collapsed — as devastating as any destroyed building."

Fractured health system

Noting the "shattered" health system in the enclave, the UN official said: "Only around one-third of health facilities are even partially functioning, and all are understaffed, overwhelmed and lacking basic supplies."

He explained that "Gaza’s health system is still standing only because its workers refuse to abandon it."