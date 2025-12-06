WORLD
Gaza’s women lead 57,000 households amid hunger, disease threats: UN
Many of the Gaza women are extremely vulnerable, with no earnings to sustain their families, UNFPA Representative in Palestine Nestor Owomuhangi said.
Palestinian women look out of a window near the site of Saturday's Israeli strike in Central Gaza on November 23, 2025. / Reuters
December 6, 2025

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Friday reported that more than 57,000 households in Gaza are now headed by women, many of whom face extreme vulnerability amid overcrowded shelters, hunger and disease.

"Most families still live in overcrowded shelters where hunger and disease threaten daily," UNFPA Representative in Palestine Nestor Owomuhangi told a virtual news conference, describing his visits to hospitals, safe spaces for women and girls, youth hubs and displacement camps across Gaza.

Stressing that "more than 57,000 households in Gaza are now headed by women," he added: "Many of them are deeply vulnerable, with no income to support their children."

He highlighted the impact of weather conditions, saying that "winter rains and flooding are adding a new layer to suffering."

With families queuing for hours for food and water, he said: "People no longer ask for homes, education or proper food. They ask for a tent, a small heater or a light. Their expectations have collapsed — as devastating as any destroyed building."

Fractured health system

Noting the "shattered" health system in the enclave, the UN official said: "Only around one-third of health facilities are even partially functioning, and all are understaffed, overwhelmed and lacking basic supplies."

He explained that "Gaza’s health system is still standing only because its workers refuse to abandon it."

Owomuhangi further stressed the need to rebuild and equip destroyed health facilities and ensure a steady supply of medicines and essential supplies.

"The trauma faced by Gaza’s youth will shape this generation. Yet their determination struck me," he said.

He reported that since the ceasefire on October 10, UNFPA has reached 120,000 women and girls with reproductive health services, dignity items and care for survivors of gender-based violence.

Currently, UNFPA supports 22 health facilities, including five hospitals, 36 women and girls safe spaces and two shelters, as well as nine youth hubs, he said, pledging to double this number in 2026.

Emphasising the ongoing challenges in aid delivery, he stressed that access remains a problem despite the ceasefire.

"With only three crossings open — and never at the same time — as well as continued red tape imposed to bring in supplies, we are still seeing huge delays to deliveries," he said, stressing the need for "predictable, sustained, safe humanitarian access" via all crossings into and across the enclave.

"Without this, recovery cannot gain momentum," he said, urging action.

SOURCE:Reuters
