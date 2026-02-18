The United States announced on Tuesday a first tranche of investments by Japan from a colossal $550 billion promised by Tokyo under its trade deal with President Donald Trump.

The commitments of $36 billion for three infrastructure projects came as Japan comes under pressure to deliver on its pledges made in 2025 in return for lower US trade tariffs.

"Japan is now officially, and financially, moving forward with the FIRST set of Investments under its $550 BILLION Dollar Commitment to invest in the United States of America," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"The scale of these projects is so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS," he wrote.

The announcement came ahead of a scheduled trip by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the White House next month following Trump's visit to Japan in October.

Related TRT World - Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China

Takaichi said on Wednesday the projects would "strengthen the Japan–US alliance by enabling Japan and the United States to jointly build resilient supply chains in strategically important areas for economic security, such as critical minerals, energy, and AI/data centres".

"We believe these initiatives truly embody the purpose of this Strategic Investment Initiative, namely the promotion of mutual benefit between Japan and the United States, the enhancement of economic security, and the promotion of economic growth," Takaichi said on X.

"Going forward, we will continue to work closely together between Japan and the United States to further refine the details of each project and ensure that they can be implemented promptly and smoothly," she added.

‘Massive trade win’

The projects are a natural gas facility in Ohio, a deep-water oil export facility in the Gulf of Mexico, and a synthetic diamond manufacturing facility.

US Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick called the announcements the "MASSIVE AMERICA FIRST TRADE WIN".

The natural gas generation facility will be the "largest in history", generating 9.2 gigawatts of power, Lutnick said on X.

Takaichi said that it would supply electricity to AI data centres and similar facilities.