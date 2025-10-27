Poland has detained two Ukrainians accused of collecting details of soldiers and critical infrastructure for foreign intelligence as Warsaw cracks down on alleged espionage by Russia and Belarus.

The two Ukrainians were among eight people whose detention by Poland and Romania was announced last week, said Tomasz Siemoniak, Minister in Charge of Special Services.

Poland says it has been targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks in a "hybrid war" waged by Russia to destabilise nations that support Kiev in the war in Ukraine.

Russia, which launched a 2022 offensive on Ukraine, refutes the claims.

"This is evidence that we are witnessing an intensification of sabotage activities and preparations for sabotage cases," Siemoniak told Polish radio on Monday.

‘Contracts for foreign intelligence’