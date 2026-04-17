Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the world is facing a deep crisis of power and direction, urging renewed commitment to diplomacy, dialogue and rules-based cooperation as global tensions rise.
Speaking at the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Erdogan stressed that conflicts across regions, from Gaza to Ukraine, highlight the failure of existing global mechanisms and the urgent need for reform and collective action.
The three-day forum, held under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties”, has brought together world leaders and senior officials in southern Türkiye to address growing geopolitical instability and shifting global dynamics.
Warning of global crisis
Erdogan said the international system is not only undergoing a shift in power but also facing a deeper “crisis of direction”, warning that the world has reached a “serious and dangerous threshold”.
He criticised global institutions for failing to uphold justice and protect civilians, saying mechanisms tasked with safeguarding human rights remain ineffective and often indifferent in the face of major violations.
He described the current crisis as “moral and existential”, pointing to conflicts in Syria, Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon as evidence of systemic failure.
Gaza and global system
The Turkish president said the situation in Gaza represents more than a humanitarian tragedy, describing it as a genocide that exposes the limits and biases of the current global order. He questioned how trust could be maintained in a system that fails to prevent civilian suffering and mass violence, urging the international community to confront what he called a collapse in moral responsibility.
Erdogan added that global governance structures must be reformed to ensure accountability and fairness.
Diplomacy over conflict
“No matter how deep disputes may be, we must not allow weapons to replace dialogue,” Erdogan said, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to peaceful foreign policy. He reiterated Ankara’s readiness to facilitate negotiations in ongoing conflicts, including potential direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, and even a leaders’ summit if conditions allow.
Türkiye, he said, continues to position itself as a mediator capable of bridging divides and advancing diplomatic solutions.
Regional stability push
Erdogan stressed that stability in neighbouring Syria remains vital for the region’s future, calling for continued efforts towards peace, normalisation and reconstruction. He also highlighted Türkiye’s aim to turn the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean into zones of stability, rejecting unilateral actions that exclude Türkiye or Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
He added that Ankara is open to cooperation with neighbouring countries on energy and connectivity projects.
Maritime security focus
Addressing rising tensions linked to Iran, Erdogan emphasised that freedom of navigation must be preserved, calling for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open to commercial shipping.
He stressed that Gulf countries must retain unrestricted access to open seas, warning that any disruption to maritime routes could have global economic consequences.
EU and alliances
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s long-standing goal of European Union membership, expressing hope that the bloc will overcome what he described as a “direction crisis” and return to its founding principles. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening alliances while maintaining an independent and balanced foreign policy.
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, now in its fifth edition, has evolved into a major platform for international dialogue, bringing together policymakers, diplomats and experts to address global challenges. Erdogan described the gathering as a space not only for resolving conflicts but also for shaping the principles that will define the future of international relations.
He expressed confidence that discussions at the forum would contribute to Türkiye’s broader mission of promoting peace, stability and cooperation worldwide.