Indonesia will convert a medical centre on its currently uninhabited island of Galang to treat about 2,000 wounded residents of Gaza, who will return home after recovery, a presidential spokesperson said on Thursday.

Indonesia has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza after Israel started its brutal war in October 2023 that Palestinian health officials say has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

"Indonesia will give medical help for about 2,000 Gaza residents who became victims of war, those who are wounded, buried under debris," the spokesperson, Hasan Nasbi, told reporters, adding that the exercise was not an evacuation.

Indonesia plans to allocate the makeshift hospital on Galang, off its island of Sumatra and south of Singapore, to treat wounded Gaza residents and temporarily shelter their families, he said, adding that nobody lived around it now.

The patients would be taken back to Gaza after they had healed, he said.