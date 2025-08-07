WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Indonesia readies island medical centre for 2,000 wounded Palestinians in Gaza
Indonesian officials say the makeshift hospital is a temporary arrangement to treat wounded Palestinians, and once healed, they will be taken back to Gaza.
Indonesia readies island medical centre for 2,000 wounded Palestinians in Gaza
The plan comes months after President Prabowo Subianto's offered to shelter wounded Palestinians. / Reuters
August 7, 2025

Indonesia will convert a medical centre on its currently uninhabited island of Galang to treat about 2,000 wounded residents of Gaza, who will return home after recovery, a presidential spokesperson said on Thursday.

Indonesia has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza after Israel started its brutal war in October 2023 that Palestinian health officials say has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

"Indonesia will give medical help for about 2,000 Gaza residents who became victims of war, those who are wounded, buried under debris," the spokesperson, Hasan Nasbi, told reporters, adding that the exercise was not an evacuation.

Indonesia plans to allocate the makeshift hospital on Galang, off its island of Sumatra and south of Singapore, to treat wounded Gaza residents and temporarily shelter their families, he said, adding that nobody lived around it now.

RelatedTRT Global - Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza

The patients would be taken back to Gaza after they had healed, he said.

RECOMMENDED

Hasan did not give a timeframe or further details, referring questions to Indonesia's foreign and defence ministries, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The plan comes months after President Prabowo Subianto's offer to shelter wounded Palestinians drew criticism from Indonesia's top clerics for seeming too close to US President Donald Trump's suggestion of permanently moving Palestinians out of Gaza.

In response to Trump's suggestion, the foreign ministry of Indonesia, which backs a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, said at the time it "strongly rejects any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians".

A hospital to treat victims of the COVID-19 pandemic opened in 2020 on Galang, which had been, until 1996, a sprawling refugee camp run by the United Nations, housing 250,000 of those who fled the Vietnam War.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify