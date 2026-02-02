Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, after his counterpart Donald Trump threatened "bad things" if no deal was reached.

Following the Iranian authorities' response to protests that peaked last month, Trump has threatened military action and ordered the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East.

While piling pressure on Iran, Trump has maintained he is hopeful of making a deal and Tehran has also insisted it wants diplomacy while vowing an unbridled response to any aggression.

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists — one free from threats and unreasonable expectations — to pursue fair and equitable negotiations," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"Iran and the United States will hold talks on the nuclear file," Fars said, without specifying a date. The report was also carried by the government newspaper Iran.

Iran said earlier Monday it was working on a method and framework for negotiations that would be ready in the coming days, with messages between the two sides relayed through regional players.

"Several points have been addressed and we are examining and finalising the details of each stage in the diplomatic process, which we hope to conclude in the coming days," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, without giving details on the content of any negotiations.

Push for diplomacy

Trump had warned "time is running out" for Iran to reach a deal on its nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb.

But Baqaei said Tehran "never accepts ultimatums" and that he could not confirm any such message was received.

Regional players have pushed for diplomacy to defuse tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Türkiye last week and held further calls with his Egyptian, Saudi and Turkish counterparts, he said on Telegram.