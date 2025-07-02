WORLD
1 min read
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
The Venezuelan government says Volker Turk failed to defend the rights of Venezuelans deported by the US to El Salvador.
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
National Assembly speaker Jorge Rodriguez called for the government to end any involvement with Turk's office. / AP
July 2, 2025

Venezuela's National Assembly has declared UN rights chief Volker Turk "persona non grata".

Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, last week denounced what he claimed as "arbitrary detentions" by the Caracas government.

The Venezuelan administration has rejected Turk's comments as "aggression."

RECOMMENDED

It has also previously said Turk failed to defend the rights of Venezuelans deported to an El Salvador prison by the United States and to call for the return of Venezuelan minors separated from migrant parents in the US.

National Assembly speaker Jorge Rodriguez called for the government to end any involvement with Turk's office.

The High Commissioner's office has had a presence in Venezuela since 2019, with its critical reports a frequent point of contention with the government.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes