Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has denounced a plan by France to recognise a Palestinian state, claiming that it would be a "reward for terrorism."

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday in an interview broadcast on France 5 television that France is planning to recognise the state of Palestine and may make the move in June during an international conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia.

"A 'unilateral recognition' of a fictional Palestinian state, by any country, in the reality that we all know, will be a prize for terror and a boost for Hamas," said Saar on X on Wednesday.

He alleged that "these kinds of actions will not bring peace, security and stability in our region closer — but the opposite: they only push them further away."

Macron said, "We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months."

He said the planned conference on the implementation of a two-state solution in the region, which is expected to take place in New York, could mark a turning point.

"Our goal is to chair this conference (on Palestine) with Saudi Arabia sometime in June, where we could finalise this movement of mutual recognition by several parties," he said.

His remarks come amid growing international calls for a political resolution to the conflict in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 50,000 people since October 2023.