WAR ON IRAN
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Iranian hackers breach FBI Director Patel's emails: report
Earlier this month, a hacking group carried out a cyberattack on a US company in "retaliation for a missile strike on an elementary school in Iran".
Iranian hackers breach FBI Director Patel's emails: report
Iran-linked hackers breach FBI director's personal email, publish excerpts online. / Reuters
March 27, 2026

Hackers purportedly affiliated with Iran have accessed FBI Director Kash Patel's personal emails and posted photos and documents taken from his account, CNN reported.

The hackers have released multiple photos of Patel taken before his tenure as FBI director, claiming that they were taken from his personal email.

A source with knowledge of the situation verified the images to CNN.

Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of the personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet.

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims".

According to an initial CNN assessment of the files, conducted with assistance from an independent cybersecurity researcher, the compromised emails seem to span roughly from 2011 to 2022 and include a mix of personal, professional, and travel-related communications Patel had with various contacts.

The researcher, Ron Fabela, said that what the hacking group describes as a breach of “impenetrable” FBI systems is actually far less dramatic, involving ordinary personal materials such as family photos and information related to Patel’s past apartment search.

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“This isn’t an FBI compromise; it’s someone’s personal junk drawer,” he said.

Earlier this month, a hacking group had also carried out a cyberattack that interfered with operations at a major US medical device company.

At the time, the group claimed the attack was in retaliation for a missile strike on an elementary school in Iran, which Iranian state media reports resulted in the deaths of at least 168 children.

The Pentagon has stated that it is looking into the incident.

The US Justice Department has accused the hackers of working for Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

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SOURCE:AA
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