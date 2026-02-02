Türkiye has emerged as a key peace broker focused on preventing a regional war, as growing tensions between the US and Iran threatened to spiral into a full-blown conflagration.

With US President Donald Trump ramping up military presence in the Middle East and Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warning of a broader war, Ankara is facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Trump has threatened military intervention if Tehran does not agree to a new nuclear deal or halt its crackdown against Iranian protesters demanding an end to their economic woes.

Subsequently, the US has deployed additional naval assets, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, to the region.

In turn, Iran has signalled readiness for talks if they are “fair and equitable”, while rejecting maximalist US demands and designating EU armies as “terrorist groups”.

Against this background, Türkiye has offered mediation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan last week, when Fidan emphasised opposition to military action against Iran and expressed support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

President Erdogan has directly conveyed Türkiye's readiness to mediate in a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Separately, Erdogan also spoke to Trump, offering to host a teleconference between the two countries to ease tensions.

Regional allies like Qatar have also joined efforts to arrange diplomatic channels and push for negotiations.

Analysts say Türkiye’s balanced relationships with both the US and Iran position it to keep communication channels open and avert escalation.

Gokhan Ereli, an Ankara-based independent researcher, tells TRT World that Türkiye is using multiple diplomatic channels to help resolve the conflict.

Rather than relying on isolated meetings, Türkiye has “instrumentalised overlapping channels” such as face-to-face talks, phone diplomacy, and parallel consultations with US officials in Ankara, even as public rhetoric hardened, he says.

This methodical approach, he says, reflects Türkiye's innovative search for “flexible formats” like the proposed trilateral meeting, which can “lower tensions without forcing either side into an immediate climbdown”.

Ereli rates these efforts highly in terms of intangible gains. While no formal agreement has materialised and the US-Iran confrontation persists, Türkiye's diplomacy has helped keep dialogue alive, prevented a total collapse of communication, and positioned Ankara as an interlocutor rather than a bystander, he says.

“Maintaining conversation may appear modest, but it is often the thin line separating managed tension from open confrontation,” he says.

A ‘vital lifeline’ for Tehran

Türkiye's coordination with other regional powers further amplifies its effectiveness as a peace broker.

Ereli highlights how Ankara has aligned with nations like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, driven by a “shared concern that war would further destabilise an already fragile regional order”.

These countries are motivated not by affinity for Iran but by the fear of “uncontrollable spill-over effects” from escalation, he says.

Türkiye has intensified its security dialogue with Saudi Arabia, while collaborating closely with Qatar and Oman to prevent a military strike on Iran, he adds.

Geography also plays a crucial role in this crisis. Türkiye's 560-kilometre border with Iran and Qatar's maritime proximity make them acutely vulnerable, Ereli says.