Syria needs everything to take a new beginning, the Turkish minister of transportation and infrastructure has said, adding that Türkiye has prepared an action plan for repairing and rebuilding the war-torn country's airports, bridges, roads, and railways.

Syria has five airports, two of which have recently been operational, Damascus and Aleppo, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said at a press conference in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday, noting that these airports require significant improvements.

Damascus Airport handled approximately 100,000 trips last year, while Aleppo managed between 50,000 and 60,000, the minister said, adding that a Turkish team checked airports and discovered that there is no radar system.

"There is an air radar application that we use on our mobile phones. Imagine, they were trying to manage it from that mobile phone application," he said.

Computers from the 1990s are still used at these airports, and there are no proper X-ray devices, detectors, or anything else, he explained.

He added that the runways are seriously ageing and that the first flight to Damascus and Aleppo was entirely on the pilots' initiative, in other words, without any system and under visual conditions.

"So our friends made a determination, and then we have put forward an action plan," he said.

The minister said Türkiye will take action to revive Damascus Airport in the first phase.

He said, “There are parts of the railways that go from Türkiye to Hejaz; they have not been operated for a long time. We will quickly identify them and take a position to ensure the integrity of the railroad up to Damascus in the first place.

Hejaz Railway

“We sent passenger trains there in 2009-2010. There is infrastructure there, but only in certain regions," the minister said.

The approximately 1,750-kilometre Hejaz Railway was built by Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II to connect Istanbul, Mecca, Medina, Yemen, and Damascus. It began operating in 1908.

The railway, which contributed to the region's development, was built for religious, military, and political purposes.

The line had been providing Hajj pilgrims with a safe route.

M4, M5 highways

Reminding the terror operations, he said, “Whether in the internal dynamics in Syria, the M4 and the M5 highways have always been discussed.

"In other words, a highway can have such an impact on the politics of a country."

Türkiye is dealing with these roads, but Ankara has already done a lot of work, particularly on highways, the minister said.

The M4 highway connects the capital, Damascus, and Aleppo, while the M5 highway links the Mediterranean city of Latakia to Aleppo.

The 450-kilometre M5 is a strategic highway in southern Syria, close to the borders with Jordan and Türkiye.

Highway links the country’s largest provinces: Damascus, Homs, Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib.

It was a vital economic route for the country, particularly connecting the industrial hub Aleppo.

The 120-kilometre M4 also runs through the M5. Half of the M4 spent a long time in the war zone.

"I can say that we have done a lot of work there and repaired many destroyed bridges," the Turkish minister underlined.

Communications infrastructure

The minister said Syria is 20-30 years behind Türkiye in terms of communication, noting that cell phones are not used at many points.

Uraloglu pledged that “We will make the necessary determinations about these, and we will try to realise them as the ministry, as I said; everything is needed there."