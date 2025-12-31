Türkiye has said that the YPG-dominated SDF continue to advocate decentralisation and federalism and have not taken steps to integrate into Syria’s central authority, warning that the approach threatens the country’s territorial integrity and stability.
The National Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Ankara is coordinating with Damascus in line with the principle of “one state, one army” and monitoring developments in the integration process.
“If the Syrian government decides to take an initiative for unity and integrity, Türkiye will support it,” the ministry said.
The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.
Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said at a weekly briefing that three PKK members surrendered in the past week, bringing the yearly total to 111.
He said search-and-clear operations continued in operational zones, including the destruction of four kilometres of tunnels in Manbij.
He said weapons, ammunition and equipment seized from PKK sites, especially in Operation Claw-Lock areas, were rendered unusable. The total length of tunnels destroyed in Syrian operation areas has now reached 741 kilometres (460 miles), he added.
On border security, Akturk said 136 people were apprehended while attempting to cross Türkiye's borders illegally in the past week, while 1,186 others were prevented.
"The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are determined to raise the bar even higher in counterterrorism and border security in 2026," Akturk added.
Akturk said the TSK continues to play a leading role in regional and global peace initiatives.
Within the trilateral initiative launched by Türkiye with Romania and Bulgaria, the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group Committee Meeting will be held on January 8 at the Besiktas Naval Museum Command, followed by a command handover and activation ceremony at the Istanbul Strait Command.
Akturk criticised Israel for continuing to create instability and act unlawfully at the regional and global levels for more than two years.
"The international community remains inadequate in stopping Israel's brutal massacres and inhumane practices against the Palestinian people, as well as its threats to the sovereignty of regional states and the chaos it has created," he said, expressing hope that the coming year will bring peace to Palestine and regional stability.
Akturk said the TSK continues uninterrupted training and exercises to maintain high readiness in a complex threat environment.
He noted the successful completion of the Türkiye-Pakistan Ayyildiz Exercise held in Istanbul from December 15-26, involving SAT teams and Pakistan's Iqbal teams.
Within NATO Assurance Measures, a Turkish Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWAC) aircraft conducted a mission in Romanian airspace on December 30. He also announced a ceremonial F-16 flyover on January 4 in Sarikamis/Kars to mark the 111th anniversary of the Sarikamis Operation.
Akturk said efforts to strengthen the TSK's modern and effective defence capacity through domestic and national defence industry products continue.
He said the Land Forces Command inducted modernised M60T tanks, KARAOK anti-tank systems, HİSAR-A air defence systems and MILKED electronic support assets following inspection and acceptance.
He added that MKE delivered various weapons and ammunition, while the BALKIN 130mm countermeasure munition is ready for serial production. The Air Forces Command inducted the seventh T-70 helicopter under the utility helicopter project, along with precision guidance kits, laser guidance kits, and electronic warfare pods.
Looking ahead to 2026, Akturk said work will continue on a wide range of systems, including the Steel Dome multi-layer air defence system, unmanned combat aircraft Kizilelma and ANKA-3, unmanned land, sea and air platforms, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and major naval projects such as the TF-2000 air defence destroyer, the national submarine, and the national aircraft carrier, with 39 ships being built simultaneously.
He also highlighted plans to enhance AI-supported command and control, cyber defence, autonomous systems, and big data-based decision-support infrastructure to boost deterrence further.
On F-35 procurement, the ministry said efforts continue until the national fighter KAAN enters service.
“If (the US) CAATSA sanctions are lifted, we assess that defence cooperation with the US would gain momentum. Work continues lifting the sanctions and F-35 procurement,” it said.