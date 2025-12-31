Türkiye has said that the YPG-dominated SDF continue to advocate decentralisation and federalism and have not taken steps to integrate into Syria’s central authority, warning that the approach threatens the country’s territorial integrity and stability.

The National Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Ankara is coordinating with Damascus in line with the principle of “one state, one army” and monitoring developments in the integration process.

“If the Syrian government decides to take an initiative for unity and integrity, Türkiye will support it,” the ministry said.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said at a weekly briefing that three PKK members surrendered in the past week, bringing the yearly total to 111.

He said search-and-clear operations continued in operational zones, including the destruction of four kilometres of tunnels in Manbij.

He said weapons, ammunition and equipment seized from PKK sites, especially in Operation Claw-Lock areas, were rendered unusable. The total length of tunnels destroyed in Syrian operation areas has now reached 741 kilometres (460 miles), he added.

On border security, Akturk said 136 people were apprehended while attempting to cross Türkiye's borders illegally in the past week, while 1,186 others were prevented.

"The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are determined to raise the bar even higher in counterterrorism and border security in 2026," Akturk added.

Akturk said the TSK continues to play a leading role in regional and global peace initiatives.

Within the trilateral initiative launched by Türkiye with Romania and Bulgaria, the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group Committee Meeting will be held on January 8 at the Besiktas Naval Museum Command, followed by a command handover and activation ceremony at the Istanbul Strait Command.

Akturk criticised Israel for continuing to create instability and act unlawfully at the regional and global levels for more than two years.