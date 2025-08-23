WORLD
1 min read
Moscow airports temporarily closed after Russian air defences intercept drone near capital
Russian air defence units had destroyed 32 drones in a three-hour period over a number of areas in the centre of the country, a ministry says.
Moscow airports temporarily closed after Russian air defences intercept drone near capital
Several airports in central Russia suspended operations because of concerns over safe airspace. / Photo: AP / AP
August 23, 2025

Russian air defences have downed a drone headed for Moscow and specialists were examining fragments on the ground, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

Several airports in central Russia suspended operations because of concerns over safe airspace, Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsia said on Saturday.

In a series of announcements over several hours, Rosaviatsia said operations had been suspended at airports in Izhevsk, Nizhniy Nolvgorod, Samara, Penza, Tambov and Ulyanovsk, east and southeast of Moscow.

Officials at the airport in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, were quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that dozens of flights had been delayed.

RECOMMENDED

Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 32 drones in a three-hour period over a number of areas in the centre of the country.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia claims capture of two more villages in Donetsk, as Trump’s Ukraine mediation efforts stall

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'