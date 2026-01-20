Israel's far-right finance minister has called for cancelling US President Donald Trump's plan for besieged Gaza, urging the forced displacement of Palestinians and the establishment of Israeli settlements in the enclave, Israeli media reported.
Bezalel Smotrich has also called on Monday for the shuttering of the US-led coordination centre in Gaza and the removal of hostile countries like "Egypt and Britain" from it.
"Gaza is ours and its future will affect our future more than anyone else's," Smotrich reportedly said.
He insisted that Israel should impose military rule, amounting to occupation, and "complete the mission."
"We must explain to him (Trump) that his plan is bad for the State of Israel and cancel it," he said.
Smotrich takes aim at Egypt, Britain
The notorious minister also called for the shuttering of the civilian-military coordination centre based in the southern Israeli settlement of Kiryat Gat that oversees the implementation of Trump's plan.
Smotrich called for excluding what he described as "hostile countries," including Egypt and Britain, from the command centre, according to reports.
The centre was established in October by the US Central Command and includes representatives from dozens of countries and international organisations.
The minister also called for reopening the Rafah crossing, which Israel controls on the Palestinian side, and for allowing Gaza Palestinians “to leave and seek a future elsewhere.”