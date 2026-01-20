WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Smotrich rejects Trump's Gaza plan, calls for shuttering of US-led coordination centre
The notorious Israeli minister says "hostile countries" like Egypt and Britain should be removed from the US-led coordination centre.
Smotrich rejects Trump's Gaza plan, calls for shuttering of US-led coordination centre
Smotrich insisted that Israel should impose military rule, amounting to occupation, and "complete the mission." / Reuters
January 20, 2026

Israel's far-right finance minister has called for cancelling US President Donald Trump's plan for besieged Gaza, urging the forced displacement of Palestinians and the establishment of Israeli settlements in the enclave, Israeli media reported.

Bezalel Smotrich has also called on Monday for the shuttering of the US-led coordination centre in Gaza and the removal of hostile countries like "Egypt and Britain" from it.

"Gaza is ours and its future will affect our future more than anyone else's," Smotrich reportedly said.

He insisted that Israel should impose military rule, amounting to occupation, and "complete the mission."

"We must explain to him (Trump) that his plan is bad for the State of Israel and cancel it," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Israel objects to line-up of Trump's Gaza panel as head of Palestinian committee announces members
RECOMMENDED

Smotrich takes aim at Egypt, Britain

The notorious minister also called for the shuttering of the civilian-military coordination centre based in the southern Israeli settlement of Kiryat Gat that oversees the implementation of Trump's plan.

Smotrich called for excluding what he described as "hostile countries," including Egypt and Britain, from the command centre, according to reports.

The centre was established in October by the US Central Command and includes representatives from dozens of countries and international organisations.

The minister also called for reopening the Rafah crossing, which Israel controls on the Palestinian side, and for allowing Gaza Palestinians “to leave and seek a future elsewhere.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends