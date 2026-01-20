Israel's far-right finance minister has called for cancelling US President Donald Trump's plan for besieged Gaza, urging the forced displacement of Palestinians and the establishment of Israeli settlements in the enclave, Israeli media reported.

Bezalel Smotrich has also called on Monday for the shuttering of the US-led coordination centre in Gaza and the removal of hostile countries like "Egypt and Britain" from it.

"Gaza is ours and its future will affect our future more than anyone else's," Smotrich reportedly said.

He insisted that Israel should impose military rule, amounting to occupation, and "complete the mission."

"We must explain to him (Trump) that his plan is bad for the State of Israel and cancel it," he said.