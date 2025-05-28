Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has marked the country’s May 28 Independence Day with a ceremony in Lachin, a city regained from Armenian occupation during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

In his speech on Wednesday, Aliyev praised the strong political and moral support shown by Türkiye and Pakistan during the conflict, calling it a defining element of Azerbaijan’s wartime resilience and postwar unity.

“During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Türkiye and Pakistan supported us. Their support inspired us and gave us additional strength,” Aliyev said. “We are always grateful to the leaders of brotherly countries and brotherly peoples for this great political and moral support.”

Trilateral ties grow stronger after war

Aliyev emphasised that the alliance among the three nations has only deepened in the years since the war.