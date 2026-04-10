Washington, DC — US Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, to lead US talks with Iran, in what is shaping up as the most significant diplomatic test of his tenure and a key early moment for the Trump administration’s post-ceasefire strategy in the region.

David Levine, a US foreign policy expert and professor at the University of California, told TRT World the talks carry unusual weight and reflect an unconventional choice of negotiator.

“These talks are very significant. Certainly, it is the most important negotiation the United States has engaged in with Iran since the agreement President Obama made approximately 10 years ago.

It is very unusual for a vice president to handle these negotiations. It is especially unusual given that Vice President Vance has only been in that office for a little over one year and was a US senator for only two years,” Levine said.

He added that the current diplomatic structure in Washington appears to rely heavily on a small circle of trusted figures rather than on the traditional State Department machinery.

“Given the way Trump seems to like to rely on a tight circle of people he trusts personally, I assume that Vance is not utilising the deep experience in the State Department this time around,” he said.

Vance will lead the US delegation in Islamabad on Saturday morning, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The Iranian side is likely to be represented by the country’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and Parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The talks come just days into a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered with Pakistani mediation, after nearly 40 days of US-Israeli military attacks on Iran.

It would mark the highest-level engagement between US and Iranian officials since 1979.

Breakthrough moment or pressure test?



The ceasefire, announced by Trump on April 7, followed a self-imposed US deadline that threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking before his departure to Pakistan, Vance said the US is approaching the talks with cautious optimism.

“I think it’s going to be positive,” he said, adding that progress would depend on Iran’s willingness to engage in good faith.

David N. Gibbs, professor of history at the University of Arizona, told TRT World that Vance’s role reflects shifting political currents inside the Republican Party and competing pressures on the administration.

“JD Vance represents a wing of the Republican party and the Trump administration that has always opposed the Iran war from the beginning. Vance also reflects a broader tendency that favours a permanent reduction in America's overseas presence. For Vance ‘America First’ means a reduced level of external military interventions and some degree of independence from the Israel Lobby,” Gibbs said.

He added that the talks will take place under competing regional and domestic pressures.

“On the other hand, Benjamin Netanyahu seems eager to sabotage the nascent ceasefire and to convince the Trump administration to re-engage with combat operations against Iran.