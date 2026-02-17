WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'You are using Gaza as a testing lab': Protesters confront arms expo in Tel Aviv
Demonstrators accuse Israeli defence firms of profiting from war as dozens of companies showcase "field-proven" weapons.
'You are using Gaza as a testing lab': Protesters confront arms expo in Tel Aviv
Activists stage a protest at the arms technology fair in Tel Aviv. / AA
6 hours ago

Israeli protesters gathered outside a major arms exhibition in Tel Aviv, accusing defence companies of using Gaza as a “testing ground” for weapons marketed as "field-proven".

The demonstration took place outside the Defence Tech Expo 2026 on Tuesday, a two-day international defence and security fair being held for the first time at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Centre.

Around 20 demonstrators held placards reading “You are using Gaza as a testing lab” and called for an arms embargo, denouncing what they described as war profiteering linked to Israel’s genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

The protest was organised by an Israeli group that withheld its name, citing security concerns.

In a statement, the group said it was rallying against “the profits of the arms industry from occupation, apartheid and genocide in Gaza” and condemning both the companies exhibiting at the event and the foreign buyers attending.

According to the exhibition’s official website, more than 70 Israeli firms specialising in defence and homeland security are showcasing advanced technologies and solutions described as having been “proven in the field".

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported earlier this month that the expo, organised by the Star Group, is expected to draw dozens of foreign delegations, senior officials and technology investors.

RECOMMENDED

The event is held under the auspices of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Trade Administration at the Economy Ministry, the Israeli Export Institute and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce.

The protest comes amid growing scrutiny over the types of weapons used by Israel in Gaza.

In February, an investigative report broadcast by Al Jazeera said Israeli forces used highly destructive thermal and vacuum weapons during the war, citing testimonies from medics and civil defence officials.

A US-backed ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10, partly halting Israel’s genocide that has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Since the agreement took effect on October 10, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing 603 Palestinians and wounding 1,618 others, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli arms firms face scrutiny at Poland defence expo over Gaza war

*

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Jesse Jackson, veteran US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations
Passengers left stranded as Kenya airport strike drags into day two
Türkiye, Muslim nations condemn Israel's occupied West Bank land seizure decision
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files 'cover-up'
India's green tribunal clears multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar project despite ecological concerns
Macron visits Mumbai, eyes fighter jet deal and AI cooperation
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
President Erdogan heads to Ethiopia in first visit in more than 10 years
Russia reports repelling 150 Ukrainian drones overnight ahead of Geneva negotiations
Australia refuses to repatriate its citizens from Syria over alleged Daesh ties
Russia jails US citizen for four years over Kalashnikov parts smuggling
Guatemala ends state of emergency as gang crackdown cuts crime
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks