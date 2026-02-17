Israeli protesters gathered outside a major arms exhibition in Tel Aviv, accusing defence companies of using Gaza as a “testing ground” for weapons marketed as "field-proven".

The demonstration took place outside the Defence Tech Expo 2026 on Tuesday, a two-day international defence and security fair being held for the first time at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Centre.

Around 20 demonstrators held placards reading “You are using Gaza as a testing lab” and called for an arms embargo, denouncing what they described as war profiteering linked to Israel’s genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

The protest was organised by an Israeli group that withheld its name, citing security concerns.

In a statement, the group said it was rallying against “the profits of the arms industry from occupation, apartheid and genocide in Gaza” and condemning both the companies exhibiting at the event and the foreign buyers attending.

According to the exhibition’s official website, more than 70 Israeli firms specialising in defence and homeland security are showcasing advanced technologies and solutions described as having been “proven in the field".

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported earlier this month that the expo, organised by the Star Group, is expected to draw dozens of foreign delegations, senior officials and technology investors.