The US embassy in Iraq is preparing for an ordered evacuation due to heightened security risks in the region, an Iraqi security official and a US source told Reuters news agency.

"The State Department is set to have an ordered departure for (the) US embassy in Baghdad. The intent is to do it through commercial means, but the US military is standing by if help is requested," another US official said on Wednesday.

The United States Department of State was preparing to order nonessential embassy personnel and family members to leave Bahrain and Kuwait, the Associated Press news agency reported.

An Iraqi Foreign Ministry official said a "partial evacuation" of US embassy staff had been confirmed due to what the official termed "potential security concerns related to possible regional tensions."

"President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies," an official told Anadolu Agency.

"Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce our Mission in Iraq."

Another US official said that there was no change in operations at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the Middle East and that no evacuation order had been issued for employees or families linked to the US Embassy in Qatar, which was operating as usual.

It comes as US President Donald Trump said he was less confident that Iran will agree to stop uranium enrichment in a nuclear deal with Washington, according to an interview released on Wednesday.