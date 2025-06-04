Madrid has transformed into a vibrant hub of global innovation and entrepreneurship with the inauguration of South Summit 2025 on June 4.

Co-organised with IE University, the 14th edition of the summit in the Spanish capital embraces the theme "In Motion”, emphasising the interconnectedness of technology, humanity, and the planet in driving purposeful innovation.

The summit, which will continue till June 6, was inaugurated by His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain.

King Felipe praised entrepreneurs for transforming the country into a European benchmark. “We are the seventh country in venture capital investment and the fourth in number of operations,” he said, calling it evidence of a dynamic and growing ecosystem.

Backed by Spain’s central government, the Community of Madrid, and the Madrid City Council, South Summit aims to reflect the growing importance of public-private collaboration in advancing innovation ecosystems.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, an autonomous community and province, noted that start-ups reaching the final stage of the South Summit’s competition have raised more than €17.65 billion in the last 13 years — €4.26 billion of which went to companies based in Madrid.

TRT World has attended the summit alongside thousands of participants — including over 600 speakers, 150 investors, and 19 unicorn start-ups — from around the world.

Maria Benjumea, founder and president of the South Summit explained more about the the event's theme to TRT World: “‘In Motion’ for us means growth. We launch start-ups, but they must grow — grow globally and become references in the world.”

Former Spanish astronaut and ex-minister Pedro Duque spoke about the summit’s regional significance: “This South Summit is where we in Southern Europe show that we’re just as valuable as anyone else.”

Past start-up finalists return as investors

Paul Murphy, once a South Summit finalist, is now attending as an investor from the US.

He said the summit helps bridge the gap between investments in venture capital in the US and Europe.

Europe, Murphy said, is “getting there”.

His firm looks for companies that could be “global leaders” and not just “a good company for a country or Europe only”.