Qatar's emir told world leaders his country was continuing with its diplomatic efforts to broker an end to the war in Gaza despite Israel's deadly attack on Hamas leaders in the Gulf state.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on late Tuesday, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned Israel's "treacherous" strike in the heart of a Doha residential community where Hamas maintained a liaison office.

Stress on diplomacy

Qatar, along with Egypt and Washington, had led efforts to broker a comprehensive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with several rounds of fruitless diplomacy executed in Doha.

"Unlike the claim of the prime minister of Israel, this attack is not part of a legitimate right to follow perpetrators of terrorism" and "undermines any diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the genocide against the people in Gaza," he told the General Assembly.

"We will engage in diplomacy when our enemies find it easier to use weapons," he added.

"We will continue our efforts in cooperation, in partnership with Egypt and the United States."

Ethnic cleansing

Al Thani accused Israel of using the war as a tool to render Gaza uninhabitable, destroying homes, schools, hospitals, and livelihoods to force displacement.

He warned that this campaign goes beyond Gaza, linking it to wider ambitions of annexation in the occupied West Bank and efforts to alter the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites for Muslims around the world.

He said Israel’s actions amount to ethnic cleansing and reflect a vision of a so-called “Greater Land of Israel,” making peace impossible.

"Their goal is to destroy Gaza so that is unlivable," he said. "Therefore, the Israeli leader wants to continue war."