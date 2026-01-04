WORLD
1 min read
Ukraine's drone attack targeted Russia's Belgorod, killing one, wounding two
Russia separately said it intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones and gained control of parts of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.
Ukraine's drone attack targeted Russia's Belgorod, killing one, wounding two
Crater beside a sports complex in Maslova Pristan, Belgorod Region, Russia, after a reported Ukrainian missile attack on October 8, 2025. / Reuters
January 4, 2026

A Ukrainian drone strike on a vehicle in Russia’s Belgorod region killed one man and injured a woman and a four-year-old child, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that the two injured were hospitalised in a serious condition.

Firefighters put out the fire, which had engulfed the car following the attack, he added.

Separately, Russia's defence ministry said it has downed 42 Ukrainian drones on Sunday morning, on top of 90 it had shot down overnight, including three Moscow-bound drones.

RECOMMENDED

Ukrainian drone attacks frequently hit targets in Belgorod and other border regions.

Russia's defence ministry also said its forces have gained control over the Podoly settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

RelatedTRT World - Russia claims capture of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace