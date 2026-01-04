A Ukrainian drone strike on a vehicle in Russia’s Belgorod region killed one man and injured a woman and a four-year-old child, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that the two injured were hospitalised in a serious condition.

Firefighters put out the fire, which had engulfed the car following the attack, he added.

Separately, Russia's defence ministry said it has downed 42 Ukrainian drones on Sunday morning, on top of 90 it had shot down overnight, including three Moscow-bound drones.