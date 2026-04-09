WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Tensions rise in the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces stormed the Tayasir and Al-Aqaba areas and took the Palestinian's body into custody.
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces took the victim’s body into custody following the shooting. [File photo] / AA
April 9, 2026

Illegal Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

Mutez Bisharat, an official at the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in charge of the Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley files, said in a statement that Israeli settlers set up an illegal outpost near Tubas between the villages of Tayasir and Al Aqaba.

He said the Palestinian, Alaa Khaled Subaih, was shot dead by the illegal settlers near the outpost.

Bisharat added that Israeli forces took the victim’s body into custody following the incident.

RECOMMENDED

He also said large groups of settlers gathered in the area under the protection of Israeli forces, noting that tensions remain high.

According to the official, the Israeli army declared Tayasir and Al-Aqaba a closed military zone and launched a large-scale incursion, raiding the area with bulldozers and conducting house searches.

RelatedTRT World - Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel's 'secret' approval of new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
Iranians mourn slain supreme leader weeks after killing
Israel's Netanyahu orders Lebanon talks as Beirut demands ceasefire first
Greenland PM rebuffs Trump remarks as NATO tensions rise
Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Türkiye's Fidan calls for extension of US-Iran truce, warns against Israeli sabotage
Hormuz traffic thin despite truce as Iran issues safety warning
Israeli attacks on Lebanon render US negotiations 'meaningless': Iran
'Brutal and horrific': Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian girl inside Gaza classroom
Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce
Russia hands back remains of 1,000 Ukrainian troops
Saudi, Iranian top diplomats hold first call since US-Israeli war on Tehran, Gulf strikes
Iran rejects any limits on enrichment programme: nuclear chief
No explosives found in crashed C-130 near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Türkiye
Islamabad on edge as US–Iran talks loom after tenuous ceasefire. Here's what to expect
By Fatima Munir