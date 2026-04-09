Illegal Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

Mutez Bisharat, an official at the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in charge of the Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley files, said in a statement that Israeli settlers set up an illegal outpost near Tubas between the villages of Tayasir and Al Aqaba.

He said the Palestinian, Alaa Khaled Subaih, was shot dead by the illegal settlers near the outpost.

Bisharat added that Israeli forces took the victim’s body into custody following the incident.