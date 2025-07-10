Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the opportunity to end the war between Russia and Ukraine should not be wasted.

Erdogan has discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker during a phone conversation, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Thursday.

During the conversation, Erdogan emphasised that delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza as soon as possible was of the utmost importance.

Regarding Syria, he said that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure stability in the country and that increasing social and economic welfare is significant to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.