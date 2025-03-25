Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have emphasised the importance of engaging with the Syrian government during a meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of engaging with the Syrian government and expressed their determination to stabilise Syria and combat terrorism," the sources said on Tuesday.

Fidan and Rubio discussed a range of other regional and bilateral matters, including the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, which was deemed essential for regional peace, sources told Anadolu.

The meeting also followed up on issues discussed during a March 16 phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, the sources said.

Defense cooperation