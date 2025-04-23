The Beninese government has confirmed that 54 soldiers were killed on April 17 in coordinated attacks by armed groups in the northern regions of the country.

The La Nouvelle Tribune reported that government spokesperson Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji expressed condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers on Wednesday.

He noted in a statement that the death toll for the ranks of the Defence and Security Forces (FDS) during the attacks was not in the hundreds, contrary to information shared on social media.

The attacks targeted army positions at the tripoint area between Benin, Niger and Burkina Faso, and at the Koudou Falls.

Houngbedji said eight soldiers were killed at the Koudou Falls and 46 at the tripoint location.

He emphasised that "this does not diminish the seriousness of what happened."​

33 attackers killed