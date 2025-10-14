Argentina's libertarian leader has lavished praise on Donald Trump ahead of his first White House meeting with the US president at the White House, a tactic that has helped transform President Javier Milei's cash-strapped country into one of the Trump administration's closest allies.

"Your commitment to life, freedom and peace has restored hope to the world," Milei wrote on social media on Monday, congratulating the US president on securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza, where a truce is largely holding amid Israeli breaches after a devastating 733-day Israeli genocide.

"It is an honour to consider you not only an ally in the defense of those values, but also a dear friend and an example of leadership that inspires all those who believe in freedom," he said.

The Trump-Milei bromance has already paid off for Argentina — most recently, to the tune of a $20 billion bailout.

Experts say Milei comes to the White House with two clear objectives. One is to negotiate US tariff exemptions or reductions for Argentine products.

The other is to see how the United States will implement a $20 billion currency swap line to prop up Argentina's peso and replenish its depleted foreign currency reserves ahead of crucial midterm elections later this month.

The Trump administration made a highly unusual decision to intervene in Argentina's currency market after Milei's party suffered a landslide loss in a local election last month.

Along with setbacks in the opposition-dominated Congress, the party's crushing defeat created a crisis of confidence as voters in Buenos Aires Province registered their frustration with rising unemployment, contracting economic activity and brewing corruption scandals.

Alarmed that this could herald the end of popular support for Milei's free-market programme, investors dumped Argentine bonds and sold off the peso.

Argentina's Treasury began hemorrhaging precious dollar reserves at a feverish pace, trying shore up the currency and keep its exchange rate within the trading band set as part of the country’s recent $20 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

But as the peso continued to slide, Milei grew desperate.

He met with Trump on September 23 while in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.

A flurry of back-slapping, hand-shaking and mutual flattery between the two quickly gave way to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly promising Argentina a lifeline of $20 billion.

Markets cheered, and investors breathed a sigh of relief.