Anadolu’s Gaza Trilogy, which documents Israel’s war crimes in Gaza with definitive proof, has been completed with the publication of the series’ final book, The Perpetrator, following The Evidence and The Witness.

The Perpetrator focuses primarily on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration, who bear direct responsibility for the violence and destruction in Gaza.

The book exposed in detail the dark mindset of the administration, which is made up of fanatical figures, some of whom are criminals even under Israeli law, who regard the killing of children, the destruction of civilian homes, and even the burning of trees as achievements and victories.

It documented, with a sense of determination and hope that one day they will be held accountable, all circles that are directly or indirectly connected to the genocide, from politics and business to academia and the cultural world, who keep the Netanyahu government’s killing machine running through the military and political support they provide.

The book consists of 3 sections

The Perpetrator is divided into three sections: Architects and Perpetrators of the Genocide, Global Partners in Genocide: Weapons, Capital, and Diplomatic Shield, and The Cultural Front of Genocide: The Silence of Academia, Media, and the Arts.

The first section examined the decision-makers and enforcers behind Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

This section also provides a detailed profile of the current Israeli government, which represents the latest link in a 75-year history of criminality.

It documented each official's individual responsibility and decision-making roles in Netanyahu's cabinet, as well as the systematic violence and legal dimensions of illegal Israeli settler colonialism.

Analyses supported by infographics, timelines, and comprehensive crime maps revealed the planned and systematic nature of the genocide.

Weapons and financial support to Israel

The second section illustrates that the genocide in Gaza is not an act Israel could carry out alone.