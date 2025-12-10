Anadolu’s Gaza Trilogy, which documents Israel’s war crimes in Gaza with definitive proof, has been completed with the publication of the series’ final book, The Perpetrator, following The Evidence and The Witness.
The Perpetrator focuses primarily on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration, who bear direct responsibility for the violence and destruction in Gaza.
The book exposed in detail the dark mindset of the administration, which is made up of fanatical figures, some of whom are criminals even under Israeli law, who regard the killing of children, the destruction of civilian homes, and even the burning of trees as achievements and victories.
It documented, with a sense of determination and hope that one day they will be held accountable, all circles that are directly or indirectly connected to the genocide, from politics and business to academia and the cultural world, who keep the Netanyahu government’s killing machine running through the military and political support they provide.
The book consists of 3 sections
The Perpetrator is divided into three sections: Architects and Perpetrators of the Genocide, Global Partners in Genocide: Weapons, Capital, and Diplomatic Shield, and The Cultural Front of Genocide: The Silence of Academia, Media, and the Arts.
The first section examined the decision-makers and enforcers behind Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
This section also provides a detailed profile of the current Israeli government, which represents the latest link in a 75-year history of criminality.
It documented each official's individual responsibility and decision-making roles in Netanyahu's cabinet, as well as the systematic violence and legal dimensions of illegal Israeli settler colonialism.
Analyses supported by infographics, timelines, and comprehensive crime maps revealed the planned and systematic nature of the genocide.
Weapons and financial support to Israel
The second section illustrates that the genocide in Gaza is not an act Israel could carry out alone.
The role of global partners is examined under two main headings. The first presented a detailed analysis of the weapons and financial support provided to Israel. It explained the scale of military and economic aid supplied by Western countries, especially the US, as well as the role of corporations and financial mechanisms.
The second part focuses on the diplomatic dimension of this support. It exposed the political shield behind the genocide, covering a wide spectrum from the influence of lobbies like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in US politics to the pro-Israel stance of the Western world and the obstruction mechanisms within international organisations.
Role of those who remained silent
The book's third and final section discusses the roles of both those who actively supported the genocide and those who remained silent.
Examining how silence and inaction in three key fields amount to complicity, the section first addresses pressure and resistance within academia, exploring how Palestinian solidarity on university campuses has been suppressed and the limits of academic freedom.
It also analyses the pro-Israel editorial policies of mainstream media, their disinformation strategies, and mechanisms of censorship.
Finally, it explores silence, support, and divisions within cultural and artistic communities and evaluates the art world’s stance in the face of this human tragedy.
Prologue by Martin Shaw
The prologue to The Perpetrator is written by Martin Shaw, a sociologist known for his work on war, genocide, and global politics. The introductory essay is by Richard Falk, former UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Former UN Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and John Dugard, as well as Abdurrahman Erol of Erasmus University, Shahd Hammouri of Kent University, Walter Hixson of the US University of Akron, Cemil Aydin of the University of North Carolina, and Selman Aksunger of Maastricht University, also contributed to the book.
Having played a significant role in bringing global attention to the genocide in Gaza, the Gaza Trilogy books will soon be published digitally on the website gazatrilogy.com.