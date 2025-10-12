AMERICAS
2 min read
At least 42 dead, 27 missing as floods devastate central Mexico
Torrential rains trigger deadly floods across 5 states, leaving thousands of people without power as rescuers race to find missing residents.
At least 42 dead, 27 missing as floods devastate central Mexico
Torrential rains burst rivers, sparking floods in eastern Mexico / Reuters
October 12, 2025

At least 42 people have been killed and 27 others remain missing after torrential rains unleashed severe flooding across several regions of Mexico, authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) said that the heavy downpours have caused devastating floods in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi.

According to initial assessments, at least 42 people lost their lives in the floods, while search and rescue teams continue to work intensively to locate the 27 missing individuals.

RelatedTRT World - Rainstorms ravage Mexico as landslides kill 27 and rivers overflow

Fears of a worsened situation

RECOMMENDED

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a virtual meeting with the governors of the five worst-affected states to coordinate emergency response efforts.

“None of the victims will be left without assistance. Teams and officials from the federal government have been deployed to reopen roads and deliver aid to the public,” Sheinbaum said following the meeting.

According to Mexican media, thousands of people have been left without electricity in what is being described as one of the country’s most severe flooding disasters in recent years.

Authorities fear the situation could worsen further due to landslides on mountain slopes and overflowing rivers, which have already exacerbated the destruction.

Heavy rainfall continues in many affected areas, where highways, streets, and homes remain submerged under floodwaters.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks