Explosion in eastern Syria kills at least three, injures 20 — state media
The reason behind the explosion remains unknown.
The explosion took place in the eastern Deir el-Zor region. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 3, 2025

At least three people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor region, the state news agency reported on Monday.

A reporter for Syria’s state news agency, SANA, said staff of Syrian defence teams picked up the bodies of victims and evacuated the injured, then put out the fire that erupted from the explosion.

It said the reason behind the explosion was unknown.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three civilians were killed and two others injured in a mine explosion in Syria's Latakia city.

According to a statement from White Helmets, a Syria civil defence group, a vehicle in the al-Kabina Mountains area of Latakia, in northwestern Syria, hit an unexploded mine from the time of the civil war.

The injured individuals were transferred to the hospital.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
