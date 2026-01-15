Russia has said that it is unacceptable for the West to continue claiming that Russia and China pose a threat to Greenland, arguing that the crisis over the territory highlights the inconsistency in the West's implementation of the so-called "rules-based" order.



"First they came up with the idea that there were some aggressors, and then that they were ready to protect someone from these aggressors," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said of the West's actions on Greenland on Thursday.



The current situation, she said, "demonstrates with particular acuteness the inconsistency of the so-called 'rules-based world order' being built by the West," Zakharova said.



"We stand in solidarity with China's position on the unacceptability of references to certain activities of Russia and China around Greenland as a reason for the current escalation," Zakharova said.

Cuba

Russia also stated that using the language of blackmail and threats against Cuba was unacceptable after US President Donald Trump told Havana to make a deal before it was too late.



"We are closely monitoring the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean region. Of course, we are concerned about the growing tension and the escalation of aggressive rhetoric, including against our friendly Republic of Cuba," the Russian foreign ministry said.



"We are convinced that the language of blackmail and threats is simply unacceptable, especially in relation to the island of freedom, its people, and its government, which have been experiencing for decades the full horror of illegitimate and illegal sanctions."

