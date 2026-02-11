Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano in East Java erupted five times on Wednesday, sending volcanic ash as high as 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) above its peak, state-run media reported.

The first eruption occurred at 12.28 am local time (1728GMT on Tuesday), with an ash column rising about 600 metres above the summit, the Antara news agency reported.

The white-to-gray ash plume was of moderate intensity and drifted northward.

The strongest eruption was recorded at 5.36 am local time, when ash rose 1,000 metres above the summit and moved towards the northeast, said Liswanto, an officer at the Mount Semeru Observation Post.