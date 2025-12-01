WAR ON GAZA
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza despite truce, targeting Rafah area
Heavy artillery and helicopter attacks hit multiple areas in southern Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise following the October 10 truce.
Israel's ceasefire violations have killed hundreds and wounded many more. [File photo] / AA
December 1, 2025

The Israeli army on Monday again targeted several locations in southern Gaza that fell under the military-controlled yellow zone, according to local witnesses.

Residents told Anadolu that Israeli artillery heavily bombarded eastern parts of Rafah, with columns of smoke rising from the struck areas.

They also reported Israeli helicopters unleashing intense gunfire on eastern Khan Younis.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the Israeli army has carried out more than 590 violations of the ceasefire, killing at least 357 Palestinians and wounding 903 others.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US, came into force on October 10 to halt two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Dozens detained in the West Bank

Separately, in the occupied West Bank, Israel has intensified its relentless raids and attacks on Palestinians.

At least 11 Palestinians, most of them former prisoners, were arrested during pre-dawn raids on the villages of Al Lubban Al-Gharbi and Rantis, northwest of Ramallah, according to Palestine’s news agency, Wafa.

Meanwhile, 44 more Palestinians were detained in the towns of Beit Fajjar and Al Ubaidiya in the Bethlehem Governorate, adding to the mounting tension and fear.

Homes, roads, and vital infrastructure have been systematically destroyed by Israeli forces, leaving communities reeling in the wake of the assault.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
