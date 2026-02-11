TÜRKİYE
Turkish president appoints new Justice and Interior ministers in cabinet reshuffle
Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akin Gurlek has been named Justice Minister, while Erzurum Governor Mustafa Ciftci takes over the Interior Ministry.
Istanbul chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek and Erzurum governor Mustafa Ciftci take over key ministries / TRT World
February 11, 2026

Türkiye has appointed new justice and interior ministers following presidential decrees signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in the Official Gazette.

According to the decrees, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akin Gurlek has been appointed justice minister, replacing Yilmaz Tunc, while Erzurum Governor Mustafa Ciftci has been named interior minister, succeeding Ali Yerlikaya.

The appointments have been made under Articles 104 and 106 of the Turkish Constitution.

Following the announcements, Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that he had handed over the Interior Ministry to Mustafa Ciftci and wished him success in his new role.

In a statement shared on social media, Yerlikaya said he had served as interior minister since June 4, 2023, with the approval of President Erdogan, and expressed gratitude to the president for his support during his tenure.

He also thanked personnel within the Interior Ministry for their service in ensuring public order and security, concluding his message by wishing his successor well.

Yilmaz Tunc likewise issued a farewell message after Akin Gurlek's appointment as justice minister.

Tunc said serving alongside President Erdogan and contributing to the ruling party's political journey had been a source of pride, noting that his appointment as justice minister in June 2023 had carried significant responsibility.

He highlighted reforms undertaken during the past 23 years under Erdogan's leadership to strengthen democracy and the rule of law, adding that he would continue working for the country in future roles.

Tunc also congratulated Gurlek and wished him success in his new post.

The appointments have taken immediate effect following their publication in the Official Gazette.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
