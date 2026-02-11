Türkiye has appointed new justice and interior ministers following presidential decrees signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in the Official Gazette.

According to the decrees, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akin Gurlek has been appointed justice minister, replacing Yilmaz Tunc, while Erzurum Governor Mustafa Ciftci has been named interior minister, succeeding Ali Yerlikaya.

The appointments have been made under Articles 104 and 106 of the Turkish Constitution.

Following the announcements, Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that he had handed over the Interior Ministry to Mustafa Ciftci and wished him success in his new role.

In a statement shared on social media, Yerlikaya said he had served as interior minister since June 4, 2023, with the approval of President Erdogan, and expressed gratitude to the president for his support during his tenure.

He also thanked personnel within the Interior Ministry for their service in ensuring public order and security, concluding his message by wishing his successor well.