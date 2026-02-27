Pakistan on Friday said it foiled a drone attack in its northwestern province, which borders Afghanistan.
“Fitna al Khawarij terrorists have attempted to launch small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera” areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement released on X.
Anti-drone systems “have brought down all the drones. No damage to life,” Tarar added.
Pakistan has accused neighbouring Afghanistan of sheltering TTP terrorists and of being responsible for a surge in cross-border attacks.
“The incidents have again exposed direct linkages between Afghan Taliban regime and terrorism in Pakistan,” Tarar alleged.
His statement came after Afghanistan on Friday claimed it targeted military positions inside Pakistan, according to the country’s Defence Ministry.
The Afghan ministry said the strikes were launched at around 11 am (0630GMT).
Relations have deteriorated in recent months as Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of allowing terrorists to operate from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects, even as diplomatic contacts continue amid efforts to ease tensions.