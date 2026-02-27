Pakistan on Friday said it foiled a drone attack in its northwestern province, which borders Afghanistan.

“Fitna al Khawarij terrorists have attempted to launch small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera” areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement released on X.

Anti-drone systems “have brought down all the drones. No damage to life,” Tarar added.

Pakistan has accused neighbouring Afghanistan of sheltering TTP terrorists and of being responsible for a surge in cross-border attacks.

“The incidents have again exposed direct linkages between Afghan Taliban regime and terrorism in Pakistan,” Tarar alleged.