WORLD
1 min read
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
Both sides continue to blame each other for the crisis.
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
A police officer guards a checkpoint in Islamabad after exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces. / Reuters
February 27, 2026

Pakistan on Friday said it foiled a drone attack in its northwestern province, which borders Afghanistan.

“Fitna al Khawarij terrorists have attempted to launch small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera” areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement released on X.

Anti-drone systems “have brought down all the drones. No damage to life,” Tarar added.

Pakistan has accused neighbouring Afghanistan of sheltering TTP terrorists and of being responsible for a surge in cross-border attacks.

“The incidents have again exposed direct linkages between Afghan Taliban regime and terrorism in Pakistan,” Tarar alleged.

RECOMMENDED

His statement came after Afghanistan on Friday claimed it targeted military positions inside Pakistan, according to the country’s Defence Ministry.

The Afghan ministry said the strikes were launched at around 11 am (0630GMT).

Relations have deteriorated in recent months as Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of allowing terrorists to operate from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects, even as diplomatic contacts continue amid efforts to ease tensions.

RelatedTRT World - Casualties reported as Pakistan and Afghanistan trade heavy fire along Durand Line
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate