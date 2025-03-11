The Indian government has imposed a five-year ban on two local political parties in India-administered Kashmir, declaring them "unlawful associations" for allegedly engaging in activities that threaten India’s sovereignty, integrity, and security.

According to a notification issued by the Indian Home Ministry, the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by pro-independence Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari, were accused of "supporting terrorism, spreading anti-India narratives, and raising funds for secessionist movements in the region."

"If the activities of these groups are not curbed, they will disrupt public order, continue to support terrorist activities, and fuel separatism in the region," Indian government's notification claimed.

Farooq is also the head cleric of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Kashmir's largest and most influential mosque, where he delivers sermons. Ansari is a senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (a group of over two dozen pro-independence parties) and a prominent Shia cleric in Kashmir.

The Indian government invoked Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to enforce the five-year ban.

Farooq, head of AAC, condemned the move, stating that his party was established in 1964 to represent the aspirations and rights of Kashmiris through peaceful and democratic means.

He said AAC members had endured imprisonment, persecution, and even martyrdom.

"This move seems part of the continuation of the policy of intimidation and disempowerment that has been in place in J&K since August 2019. The voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced," he said.

Ansari also condemned the ban as "unjustified and unfair."

"This organisation has advocated for the aspirations and rights of the people of J&K through completely peaceful, non-violent and democratic means and seeks a permanent and lasting solution to the problems of people," he said.

"Banning will neither make any difference nor can it solve the problems. Govt should adopt a positive approach instead of suppressing the people and their demands so that an atmosphere of peace and order can be established in the region."

Former chief minister of the disputed region, Mehbooba Mufti, criticised New Delhi’s decision, calling it another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape.

She warned that suppressing dissent would only escalate tensions rather than resolve them, urging the local government to intervene.

"Democracy is about more than elections – it's about protecting citizens’ fundamental rights. While silencing Kashmir’s voices may serve BJP’s political agenda, it undermines the very Constitution that safeguards these rights. The Indian government must reassess its approach and move away from heavy-handed tactics," she said.