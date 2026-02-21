Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi are meeting in New Delhi, seeking to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals and rare earths as global supply chains face mounting pressure.

Lula, leading a delegation of ministers and business representatives, arrived in the Indian capital on Wednesday for a global summit.

Officials said the two leaders are expected to sign a memorandum on critical minerals and discuss ways to expand trade ties.

Brazil holds the world's second-largest reserves of rare earth elements, which are used in electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, jet engines and guided missiles.

India, aiming to reduce dependence on leading exporter China, has expanded domestic production and recycling while seeking new suppliers abroad.

Bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $15 billion in 2025, making India the 10th largest market for Brazilian exports.

Both sides have set a target of $20 billion in trade by 2030.