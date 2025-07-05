More than 20 people were arrested in London on July 5 during a protest in support of Palestine Action, as demonstrators gathered in defiance of a new law that designates the non-violent activist group a terrorist organisation.

For the first time, the UK government has designated a non-violent protest group as a terrorist organisation. The decision followed a failed last-minute legal challenge on July 4, after the High Court rejected an attempt to block the ban under anti-terrorism laws.

As of July 5, membership in or public support for Palestine Action is a criminal offense in Britain, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed arrests were made during a protest in Parliament Square and warned they would act on any criminal offenses related to support for proscribed organisations — with multiple public events scheduled across London.

"The group is now proscribed, and expressing support for them is a criminal offense," it said in a statement. "Arrests are being made."

Officers have arrested more than 20 people on suspicion of offenses under the Terrorism Act 2000.

It added: "There are a number of events taking place in London this weekend and anyone attending should be aware that officers policing these will act where criminal offenses, including those related to support of proscribed groups or organisations, are committed."

‘Draconian’

MPs overwhelmingly voted in favor of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000 on July 2. The House of Lords has also approved the move.