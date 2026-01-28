Russian and Ukrainian officials have claimed casualties in overnight attacks, as the war that started in February 2022 continues despite US-led efforts for peace.

Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday that two people were killed and six were injured in an overnight Russian missile strike.

Governor of the Kiev region Mykola Kalashnyk said four more people sought medical assistance after the attack.

"In the Belogorod community, two of our fellow countrymen, a man and a woman, were killed as a result of an attack," he added.

In a separate statement, the Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Vilkul, said two people were injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih.