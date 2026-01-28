WORLD
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Kiev says two killed and six injured in Russian missile strikes while Moscow maintains two were injured in Ukraine's drone attack.
Residents remove debris from balconies of their apartments damaged during overnight Russian drone and missile strikes, Ukraine, January 28 2026. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

Russian and Ukrainian officials have claimed casualties in overnight attacks, as the war that started in February 2022 continues despite US-led efforts for peace.

Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday that two people were killed and six were injured in an overnight Russian missile strike.

Governor of the Kiev region Mykola Kalashnyk said four more people sought medical assistance after the attack.

"In the Belogorod community, two of our fellow countrymen, a man and a woman, were killed as a result of an attack," he added.

‘Guerilla’ forces

In a separate statement, the Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Vilkul, said two people were injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

"Two people were injured as a result of a ballistic missile attack on an infrastructure facility in our city," he posted on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media claimed "guerilla" forces partially cut off power to a metallurgical plant in Russia's Udmurtia region.

Russia, meanwhile, said two people were injured in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks, one in the Bryansk region and another in the city of Sevastopol.

Governor of the Voronezh region Aleksandr Gusev also confirmed a fire at an oil depot caused by a Ukrainian strike.

The Russian Defence Ministry said 75 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across several regions.

