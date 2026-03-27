WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
US weighs sending up to 10,000 more troops to Middle East amid war on Iran
The potential deployment would include infantry units and armoured vehicles.
US weighs sending up to 10,000 more troops to Middle East amid war on Iran
The additional forces would join around 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division sent to the region. (FILE) / AP
March 27, 2026

The Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to provide US President Donald Trump with expanded military options as he weighs possible peace talks with Tehran, media reports said.

Department of Defense officials familiar with the planning said the potential deployment would include infantry units and armoured vehicles, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The additional forces would join around 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region.

It remains unclear where the troops would be stationed, but officials indicated they would likely be positioned within operational range of Iran and Kharg Island, a key oil export hub off the country's coast.

RECOMMENDED

Trump has repeatedly stated that he intends to "open the Strait of Hormuz," with or without the support of US allies.

"All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War," said Anna Kelly, deputy White House press secretary.

She added: "President Trump always has all military options at his disposal."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report