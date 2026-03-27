The Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to provide US President Donald Trump with expanded military options as he weighs possible peace talks with Tehran, media reports said.

Department of Defense officials familiar with the planning said the potential deployment would include infantry units and armoured vehicles, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The additional forces would join around 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region.

It remains unclear where the troops would be stationed, but officials indicated they would likely be positioned within operational range of Iran and Kharg Island, a key oil export hub off the country's coast.