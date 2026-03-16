WAR ON IRAN
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Iran's health system 'holding up' despite war damage: WHO official
The WHO says Iran has evacuated six hospitals during the war, but authorities have not yet requested emergency aid as the system continues to manage casualties.
Iran's health system 'holding up' despite war damage: WHO official
A view of debris following an Israeli and US strike on Motahari Hospital, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on March 3, 2026. / Reuters
8 hours ago

A World Health Organization official has said that the US-Israeli war on Iran has led to the evacuation of six hospitals, but that so far the system appeared to be holding up and authorities have not sought emergency relief from the global health agency.

"The primary healthcare and the health infrastructure of Iran is quite good and robust, and they're able to accommodate the casualties as of now," WHO regional director Hanan Balkhy told Reuters on Monday.

Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said on Monday that over 1,300 people have been killed since the February 28 conflict began and more than 7,000 people have been wounded.

The WHO, which has an office in Tehran and helps Iranian authorities with disease management, has verified 18 attacks on health care and the killing of eight medics.

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Balkhy said the WHO has contingency plans to move in emergency supplies should the situation deteriorate further.

One risk is that "black rain" caused by leaking toxic compounds from damaged oil facilities adds an additional burden on the healthcare system because of rising respiratory infections, she added.

SOURCE:Reuters
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