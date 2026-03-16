A World Health Organization official has said that the US-Israeli war on Iran has led to the evacuation of six hospitals, but that so far the system appeared to be holding up and authorities have not sought emergency relief from the global health agency.

"The primary healthcare and the health infrastructure of Iran is quite good and robust, and they're able to accommodate the casualties as of now," WHO regional director Hanan Balkhy told Reuters on Monday.

Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said on Monday that over 1,300 people have been killed since the February 28 conflict began and more than 7,000 people have been wounded.

The WHO, which has an office in Tehran and helps Iranian authorities with disease management, has verified 18 attacks on health care and the killing of eight medics.